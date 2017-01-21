Hundreds Gather For Springfield ”Call 2 Action” Rally

More than a thousand people have gathered in Springfield to send a message that they hope will be heard inside the White House.

The “Call 2 Action” rally is one of dozens held around the country as a protest following the swearing-in of President Donald Trump Friday. Speakers… including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and State Senator Andy Manar… vowed to stand firm against efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, defund Planned Parenthood, or roll back rights for gays, lesbians and transgender people.

A planned protest march in Chicago Saturday had to be canceled… when the size of the crowd far exceeded original estimates. Organizers had expected between 25- and 50-thousand people to take part in the march… but authorities say the crowd may have been as large as 250-thousand people, making it the largest demonstration in the country outside of Washington.