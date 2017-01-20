Vape Explodes In Mans Face; Loses Teeth And Suffers Burns [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

A 30-year-old man in Pocatello, Idaho lost 9 teeth and is suffering second degree burns after a vape blew up in his face.

He woke up to get ready for work. Before getting into the shower he took a puff from his vape and then it exploded. He suffered second degree burns down to his neck. He lost nine teeth, two on impact and seven during surgery.

The injuries mean the guy can’t eat solid food and he will have to get his teeth replaced.

No word yet if he has plans on filing a lawsuit.

Here are a few tips to stay safe when using your vape.

Use only the lithium-ion battery and charger that came with your device. Do not mix and match

Do not expose to water

Charging the battery longer than necessary could cause overheating

Batteries could explode if they are exposed to temperatures below 50 degrees to above 115 degrees for too long

Protect your device from damage by carrying it in a case rather than your pocket or purse

[KVPI] [TheSpunkyMunkey]

