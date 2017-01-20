Supporting Trump Paying Off For One Illinois Man

An Illinois man is finding that his support for Donald Trump is paying off.

The Washington Post reports that 24-year-old Shane Bouvet of Stonington got to meet Trump the night before the inauguration, after Trump read a report about how the single dad worked nights and weekends as a volunteer on the Trump campaign… and then struggled to find the resources to pay for a suit and shoes after he was invited to an inaugural ball.

The Post says after the meeting, Trump instructed an aide to send Bouvet a check for $10,000.