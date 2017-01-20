Paul Stanley’s Top Ten KISS Songs

It’s the 65th birthday of Rock Superstar Paul Stanley and UltimateClassicRock.com has compiled the top 10 best song contributions form the living legend. “Think about it, this whole ridiculous circus doesn’t fly without a ringleader who truly believes in the power of rock and roll enough to don warpaint, platform boots, feathers and leather night after night while staring down decades of critical sniping and changing musical trends.” reports UltimateClassicRock.com

