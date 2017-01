Illinois closed out 2016 with an increase in the statewide unemployment rate. The jobless rate inched up to 5.7% in December… that’s an increase of one-tenth of one-percent, although the rate is still lower than it was in December of 2015.

The state saw a loss of more than 16,000 jobs last month.

That follows revised November numbers that also show a net job loss for that month, instead of the increase that was originally reported.