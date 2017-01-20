Higher State Income Tax May Be Needed To Balance State Budget

You’re probably not thrilled about the current state Senate budget proposal that would raise Illinois income tax rates back up to nearly five-percent.

Well… prepare yourself, because the news could get worse. Both party leaders in the Senate now say the tax rate may have to go even higher than that to balance the state budget.

A budget analysis this week says the current Senate proposal could still be billions of dollars out of whack.

The leaders say they’re still trying to determine if the current tax hike proposal is “adequate.” A vote on the Senate package is expected next week.