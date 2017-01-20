Clowntergeist. Yes, That’s The Title of A New Horror Movie [Trailer]

Take ‘The Ring’ and mix in just about any other creepy poltergeist murderer and you get Clowntergeist. Check out the trailer for yourself.

Emma, a college student with a crippling fear of clowns, must come face to face with her worst fear when an evil spirit in the body of a clown is summoned terrorizing the town she calls home. One by one Emma and her friends receive a balloon with the exact time and date of when it will appear to kill them written on it. After receiving her balloon, Emma realizes that she has two days left to live, and must fight against the clock to find a way to survive.