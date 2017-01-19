Will & Grace Reunion Officially Announced By NBC [VIDEO]

NBC is officially bringing back “Will & Grace” for a 10-episode limited run next season. The network made the announcement during the Television Critics Association press event.

The show will reunite the original cast: Emmy-winning stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. The show’s creators and its only director for all 8 seasons are also on board for the reboot. No word on exactly when the 10 episode run will begin.

The original 2006 series finale scored over 18 million viewers. The show was nominated for 83 Emmy Awards and won 16 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

[YouTube: NBC]