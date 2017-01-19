OhRoma Adds Scent To Your Virtual Reality Porn Experience

A new device called the OhRoma serves as a standalone gadget that gives you up to three different sensual aromas at a time.

The OhRoma works with your VR headset to make your virtual reality porn experience more realistic. The OhRoma App (available soon) pairs with the mask via Bluetooth giving you the ability to control which smells are released, when they are released and to what intensity.

It looks kind of like a gas mask and contains three slots for scent cartridges, with 30 scents available to select. The most intimate of the scent offerings are “private parts,” “panties” and “body odor.” Also available are “aphrodisiacs,” “environment,” and “fragrances.”

Photo Credit: CamSoda

[CamSoda] [Mashable]