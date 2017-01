Mike Tyson is not only training rapper Chris Brown for his upcoming battle with Soulja Boy but he’s working on a hip hop album.

Tyson dropped the track ‘If You Show Up’ on January 17. In the song he takes a shot at both Soulja Boy and his trainer Floyd Mayweather with lyrics like “If you show up, it’s going down. I’m gonna teach him how to knock your ass out.”

According to producer Damon Elliott, Tyson is working on putting out a whole album.

WARNING YOU NOW… LOTS OF SWEARING IN THE BELOW CLIP