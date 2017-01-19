Illinois Lawmakers Planning to Push Ahead on Tax on Sugared Soft Drinks

Your ice-cold soda or energy drink could cost more in the future if Illinois lawmakers push ahead with a tax on sugared soft drinks. But the Illinois Beverage Association is vowing to fight the proposal.

Supporters of the idea say it would generate more than half-a-billion dollars to help close the state’s budget gap… and would promote healthier choices by consumers.

The beverage group says those revenue estimates are inflated… and claims the tax could cost thousands of jobs in manufacturing and bottling plants and retail outlets.