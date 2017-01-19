Gene Simmons Coming to Wizard World St. Louis in April

Get ready St. Louis as Gene Simmons will be making appearances Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

VIP tickets are available for the weekend and include:

ADMISSION/VIP ACCESS/EXTRAS

• Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis 3-Day Weekend Admission

• Exclusive VIP Badge

• Wizard World Tote Bag

• VIP’s get onto the show floor 30 Minutes before regular attendees on Saturday & Sunday!

• VIP Speedpass for Autographs & Photo Ops for Gene Simmons

Note: VIP Badge, Photo Op and Autograph Tickets will be provided at VIP registration

• Child (0-5) & Youth (6-10) Admissions are: FREE when accompanied by a paid VIP Admission (Limit 2 Per Paid VIP Admission)

• All Admissions have a St. Louis Amusement Tax of 5% + 8.679% Sales Tax Added at Checkout

• All show Admissions will be e-mailed AND available as a pdf file after purchase.

CELEBRITY LITHOGRAPH

• **EXCLUSIVE** Gene Simmons Lithograph

AUTOGRAPHS

• (1) Gene Simmons 8″ x 10″ Photo (Your Choice) with Signature Ticket – You can have him sign this photo OR another item on-site

Note: Autograph Tickets will be provided at VIP registration. Autograph ticket will be collected at the Celebrity booth for redemption.

PHOTO OPS

• (1) Photo Op with Gene Simmons

Note: Photo Op Tickets will be provided at VIP registration. Photo Op ticket will be collected at the Photo Ops booth for redemption

PANEL

• Guaranteed seating at the Gene Simmons panel

