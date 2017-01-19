Congressman Rodney Davis Says It Is Time To Get Behind Incoming President

He wavered in his own support for Donald Trump in the weeks before Election Day, but now Congressman Rodney Davis says it’s time to get behind the incoming President.

Davis remains critical of Democrats who have decided to sit out Friday’s inauguration ceremonies.

He says Trump wants to be a champion of issues they care about… like infrastructure and a boost in blue collar jobs.

Davis distanced himself from Trump in the fall after Trump’s recorded comments about women came to light, but he says he will have no problem working with the new administration.