Langfelder Wants More Two-Way Streets Downtown

This could take some getting used to.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder wants to turn a number of downtown streets from one-way to two-way… altering traffic flows that have been in place for decades. At Wednesday’s Downtown Springfield, Inc. annual awards, Langfelder said he wants to convert Washington, Adams, Monroe, 4th and 7th Streets. 5th and 6th would remain one-way.

The mayor says that would make it easier to get around downtown. He’s hoping for help from the state to cover some of what could be a multi-million-dollar cost.