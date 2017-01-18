Governor’s Office: Senate Budget Plan Still Out Of Balance

It turns out the deal in the state Senate that’s supposed to end the long budget stalemate would still keep Illinois operating in the red.

That’s according to an analysis from Governor Bruce Rauner’s budget office… which contends that the budget framework proposed in the Senate would only reduce this year’s estimated deficit from $5 billion to $4 billion. And next year, the budget would still be an estimated $2 billion out of whack.

Senate Democrats say they’ll review the numbers and see if changes are needed.