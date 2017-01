If your child’s school seems old and out-of-date, you’re probably right. Now District 186 is launching a study with an eye towards trying to modernize aging school buildings around Springfield.

Superintendent Jennifer Gill warns that coming up with ideas may be a lot easier than finding the money to pay for them.

But she says if you don’t have a vision, there’s no way to move forward.

The $124,000 study should be completed later this year.