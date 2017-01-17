Oreo Cadbury Eggs Are Coming To America!

Wes Styles | January 17, 2017
Photo: Cadbury UK

The internet has been a buzz with the news of Oreo flavored Cadbury Eggs. But then sadness set in when they were only being released in England. Well, they are in fact coming to America!

The Cadbury eggs have an Oreo creme filling and look like they are going to taste amazing. Say bye-bye to your diet plans until after Easter!

 

