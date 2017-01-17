Oreo Cadbury Eggs Are Coming To America!

The internet has been a buzz with the news of Oreo flavored Cadbury Eggs. But then sadness set in when they were only being released in England. Well, they are in fact coming to America!
The Cadbury eggs have an Oreo creme filling and look like they are going to taste amazing. Say bye-bye to your diet plans until after Easter!
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese’s Eggs I posted about the other day.Tags: Cadbury Eggs, oreo