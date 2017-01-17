Couple Has Sex With Their Kids In The Car… At An Outlet Mall

And the guy was on a work release program from jail. Talk about a couple of winners.

Torrey Rudisill (28) and his girlfriend Taylor Skursky (26) decided they couldn’t wait to get home and turned the heat up in their car. There were several problems with this…

#1 – They were in the parking lot of an outlet mall in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

#2 – It was broad daylight out

#3 – They had 2 kids in the backseat watching it all go down (no pun intended)

Someone saw what was happening and called police. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct and Torrey was sent back to jail as he was out on a work release program. The children are now in protective services.

[Penn Live]