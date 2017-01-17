Class- Action Lawsuits To Be Heard This Year Over Illinois Strict Biometrics Law

This could be an important year in determining how companies can use your biometric information… like thumbprints… and how much you’ll be able to protect yourself.

The Chicago Tribune reports that class-action lawsuits are scheduled to be heard this year over Illinois’s strict biometrics law and whether companies like Facebook have violated it.

Security advocates say it’s important because if a hacker steals your password, you can change it… but there’s no way to change your thumbprint if it’s compromised.