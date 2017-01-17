Chicago Open Air 2017 Announced!

The second annual event returns to Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL July 14 through 16.
Talk about a huge line-up too! (see below). Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 at 12/Noon over at www.ChicagoOpenAir.com.
Tickets are priced as follows:
3-day General Admission Field: starting at $209.50
3-day General Admission Bowl: starting at $119.50
3-day VIP: starting at $425.00
Single Day General Admission Bowl: starting at $50.00
All VIP tickets include: VIP entrance lanes into the event, access to a VIP lounge area featuring dedicated food and beverage offerings (for additional purchase), field and stadium level viewing areas of the main stage, dedicated restroom facilities, and a commemorative Chicago Open Air VIP-only laminate.
