Chicago Open Air 2017 Announced!

The second annual event returns to Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL July 14 through 16.

Talk about a huge line-up too! (see below). Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 at 12/Noon over at www.ChicagoOpenAir.com.

Tickets are priced as follows:

3-day General Admission Field: starting at $209.50

3-day General Admission Bowl: starting at $119.50

3-day VIP: starting at $425.00

Single Day General Admission Bowl: starting at $50.00

All VIP tickets include: VIP entrance lanes into the event, access to a VIP lounge area featuring dedicated food and beverage offerings (for additional purchase), field and stadium level viewing areas of the main stage, dedicated restroom facilities, and a commemorative Chicago Open Air VIP-only laminate.

For more on Chicago Open Air:

Website: www.ChicagoOpenAir.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chiopenair

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chiopenair

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chiopenair

Stay tuned to Springfield’s Concert Leader for more about this show and how you can win tickets!