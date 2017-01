Angry over a dispute about her iPhone, a woman drives her SUV through the front window of a T-Mobile store.

According to police the woman was upset over having to pay for a cracked iPhone screen even though she claimed to have insurance for the phone. Well, I hope she has really good vehicle insurance because now she’s going to need it.

Shinobia Wright faces a slew of charges after causing $30,000 in damage to the store.

[ABC7]