Smashburger Closes, McDonalds On MacArthur To Close By Month’s End

Two Springfield restaurants are shutting down, one being a staple of the Capital city for over 60 years.

The McDonald’s on MacArthur Boulevard will shut down on January 31. The owner of the franchise, Dave Kaspryzk tells the State Journal-Register that he’s focusing on putting his resources into his other McDonald’s locations in Chatham and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield.

The McDonald’s on MacArthur opened in 1961.

Another burger joint, Smashburger closed their doors last week, putting an ‘out of business’ sign on their doors at their Montvale Plaza Shopping Center location. Smashburger closed their restaurants in Bloomington and Peoria at the same time as the Springfield location.

Smashburger opened in the Fall of 2011, according to Smashburger’s corporate website.

Source: State Journal-Register