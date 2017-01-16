King Day Breakfast Key Note Speaker Ask Where Do We Go From Here?

It’s a question that gets asked every year at this time… what would Martin Luther King think about the current state of race relations in the country? But the keynote speaker at Monday’s King Day breakfast in Springfield says that’s the wrong question to ask.

Instead, Anna Jackson of Southern Illinois University Carbondale says the question to ask is one King himself posed… where are we going from here?

Jackson told the crowd that the best way to improve conditions in the country is to start at home, in your local schools, and in your community.