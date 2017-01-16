Are These The 25 Most Re-watchable Movies of All-Time?

A new online poll of 1,000 people looked at the most re-watchable movies of all-time. Do you agree with the list? Is there something missing?

1. Star Wars

2. The Wizard of Oz

3. The Sound of Music

4. The Lord of the Rings (series)

5. Gone With the Wind

6. The Godfather

6. The Princess Bride

8. The Shawshank Redemption

9. Harry Potter (series)

10. It’s A Wonderful Life

11. Forrest Gump

11. Grease

13. Dirty Dancing

14. Pulp Fiction

14. Titanic

16. The Lion King

16. Pretty Woman

18. Casablanca

19. The Matrix

19. The Notebook

21. Star Trek

21. Finding Nemo

23. Goodfellas

24. Pride & Prejudice

25. Caddyshack

25. The Avengers

[FiveThirtyEight]