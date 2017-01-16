Are These The 25 Most Re-watchable Movies of All-Time?

A new online poll of 1,000 people looked at the most re-watchable movies of all-time. Do you agree with the list? Is there something missing?
1. Star Wars
2. The Wizard of Oz
3. The Sound of Music
4. The Lord of the Rings (series)
5. Gone With the Wind
6. The Godfather
6. The Princess Bride
8. The Shawshank Redemption
9. Harry Potter (series)
10. It’s A Wonderful Life
11. Forrest Gump
11. Grease
13. Dirty Dancing
14. Pulp Fiction
14. Titanic
16. The Lion King
16. Pretty Woman
18. Casablanca
19. The Matrix
19. The Notebook
21. Star Trek
21. Finding Nemo
23. Goodfellas
24. Pride & Prejudice
25. Caddyshack
25. The Avengers