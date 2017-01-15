Wrestling Star Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Passes Away

Family members of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka have confirmed that the wrestling star has passed away at the age of 73.

Best known for his daredevil personality in the ring, Snuka was one of the early superstars of the World Wrestling Federation, which is now known as the WWE.

While no cause of death was immediately reported, Snuka had been in hospice care since December 2016. His daughter posted her goodbye to her father on Instagram on Sunday morning.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Snuka is survived by his wife and four children.

Source: Yahoo Sports