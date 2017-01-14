Ringling Bros. Circus To Shutdown After 146 Years In Business

The curtain will close permanently on the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in just a few months.

Following 146 years in the entertainment industry, the company will shut down operations. A number of factors were given as reasons for the closure by company officials, including a decline in attendance, high operating costs along with various legal battles with animal rights organizations over the past several years.

The final performance will take place in New York on May 21.

Source: ABC News