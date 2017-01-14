Jack Daniel’s Introduce Whiskey-Infused Coffee [PHOTO]

You can now start your morning with a shot of Jack Daniel’s.

The iconic whiskey maker has gotten into the coffee making business along with their partners at World of Coffee, introducing their new line of coffee – which is infused with their Tennessee whiskey.

The coffee is made of “premium 100 percent Arabica coffee, roasted medium and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey”, according to a press release.

Caffeinated and non-caffeinated options are available & the coffee is non-alcoholic… just to be clear.

Right now, you can order your JD coffee through their OFFICIAL WEBSITE only.

Source: Mashable