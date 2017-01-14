Billy Corgan On The Smashing Pumpkins Reunion: ‘We’re Talking About It. We’ll See’ [VIDEO]

It looks like The Smashing Pumpkins could very well get back together for a reunion tour.

During an interview with Mancow Muller, when asked “What about a reunion (with the original band)?”

Corgan said:

Things look good for us getting together to play. We’re talking about it. We’ll see.

My whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not sorta go against the tide of what people want to hear. But my interest is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.

