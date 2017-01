It’s all hands on deck this weekend for Springfield Public Works crews as they try to stay ahead of the freezing rain. Director Mark Mahoney says crews started pre-treating roads on Thursday.

He’s also able to get his crews into residential areas… something that he wasn’t able to do during the last round of freezing rain in mid-December.

Even so, Mahoney is urging caution all weekend… and asking drivers to give salt trucks plenty of room to work.