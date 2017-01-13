News Anchors Battle Over Wardrobe Off-Air, Cameras Rolling

Australia’s 9 News anchors battle over wearing the same color shirt moments before going on air.

Amber Sherlock becomes very irritated reporter Julie Snook and guest psychologist Sandy Rae are all wearing white along with her for the upcoming segment.

Sherlock forces Snook to put on a jacket saying “I need Julie to put a jacket on. I asked her before we came on… I told you two hours ago” followed up by “It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket. I wasn’t saying it for no reason. The wardrobe girls will be furious downstairs.”

