We can guarantee you’ve never heard David Draiman of Disturbed sing like this! This is a must watch!!

The band posted a video on Facebook of their backstage warm-up before playing in Glasgow, Scotland Tuesday night. In it, guitarist Dan Donegan and bassist John Moyer are playing “Immortalized” and when the vocal kicks in Draiman breaks out his impression of The Chipmunks, singing in a high, squeaky voice.

[Disturbed Facebook]