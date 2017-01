This weekend, we could be looking down the barrel of the worst weather of the winter so far.

A winter storm watch is in effect from noon Friday to noon Sunday… with freezing rain in the forecast for almost that entire time.

Ice accumulation could reach a quarter-of-an-inch… enough to cause damage to trees and power lines, and to make travel very dangerous.

