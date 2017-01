WEATHER ALERT: WINTER STORM WATCH

Freezing rain and sleet accumulation of a quarter inch is expected this weekend.

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM

WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING.

* TIMING…FREEZING RAIN NOW UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING…WINTER WATCH

ISSUED FOR WINTER STORM FROM MID DAY FRIDAY THROUGH MID DAY

SUNDAY.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE AROUND

ONE TENTH OF AN INCH DURING THE ADVISORY. ADDITIONAL

ACCUMULATIONS FOR THE WEEKEND COULD EXCEED A QUARTER OF AN

INCH.

* MAIN IMPACT…WINTRY PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND WILL

RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS…ESPECIALLY ON

BRIDGES…OVERPASSES…AND UNTREATED ROADS. SIDEWALKS WILL

BECOME SLIPPERY AND DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES IS

POSSIBLE.

* OTHER IMPACTS…UNTREATED ROADWAYS… BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES

WILL BECOME SLICK VERY QUICKLY THIS MORNING AS THE ICE AND

SLEET WILL ACCUMULATE QUICKLY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET…OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.