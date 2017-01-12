RUMOR: Samsung To Release Foldable Phone [VIDEO]

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a smartphone with a flexible display that folds open into a 7-inch tablet.

According to the Korea Herald, Samsung might produce more than 100,000 of the “fold-out devices” in late summer. Rumor is that the “fold-out” phone is code-named “Galaxy X”.

Samsung’s not the only tech company planning to launch a foldable phone this year. The report also says that LG is planning to produce foldable phones this Fall.

The video above is probably not the technology that Samsung will use but more like that of the video below that the tech company offered up in 2014.

[Korea Herald] [Mashable]