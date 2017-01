A lot of bullets were flying Thursday morning on Springfield’s north end, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Witnesses to the incident at 19th and Ridgely say someone in a smaller black car, with tinted windows and black rims, opened fire in that neighborhood around 9:30am.

A 30-year-old Springfield man was struck in the abdomen but is expected to recover.

Three houses were also hit by gunfire. If you know something about it, call Springfield police or Crimestoppers.