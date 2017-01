Governor Bruce Rauner could be paying a visit to your child’s classroom. Rauner is launching what he calls a “Learning Tour,” and is asking teachers and classes to submit videos about what they’re learning… and how.

The governor’s office says it will use the videos to choose several classrooms around the state for Rauner to visit.

Videos can be submitted through Rauner’s official Facebook page, with the hashtag #GovClassroomVisit.