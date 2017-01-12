Governor Bruce Rauner Hopeful 2nd Half of Term Will Go More Smoothly

Governor Bruce Rauner is hopeful that the second half of his current term will go more smoothly than the first two years.

Rauner marked the halfway point of his term with a Facebook Live event Thursday, two years to the day after he was sworn in.

He says there have been major breakthroughs in the long state budget impasse in recent days, which could signal the beginning of the end of the stalemate.

But Rauner also stumped for ideas that have met resistance from lawmakers, including term limits and school vouchers.