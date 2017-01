To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the band Foreigner is set to start mammoth world wide tour that will feature other talents like Cheap Trick and Jaosn Bonham. The tour is set to start on July 11 in Syracuse, N.Y., with a 40th anniversary album scheduled to release on May 5th.

HardRockHaven.net has more information below.

