The Most Streamed Shows On Netflix By State [VIDEO]

More than 33 million Americans spend hours binge-watching shows on Netflix, and now a map has revealed which series are the most popular in each of the 50 states.

The map was created by cross-referencing Netflix’s top 75 shows with Google Trends to determine which series was most likely to be streamed on devices in each state.

Check out the whole list of popular series by state:

Alabama – Bloodline

Alaska – Orange is the New Black

Arizona – Orange is the New Black

Arkansas – Scandal

California – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Colorado – House of Cards

Connecticut – Bloodline

Delaware – Shameless

Florida – Bloodline

Georgia – Scandal

Hawaii – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Idaho – Stranger Things

Illinois – Making a Murderer

Indiana – Parks and Recreation

Iowa – Scandal

Kansas – Jane the Virgin

Kentucky – The Walking Dead

Louisiana – Scandal

Maine – Nurse Jackie

Maryland – Scandal

Massachusetts – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Michigan – Orange is the New Black

Minnesota – Making a Murderer

Mississippi – Scandal

Missouri – Scandal

Montana – Peaky Blinders

Nebraska – Orange is the New Black

Nevada – Narcos

New Hampshire – Bloodline

New Jersey – Narcos

New Mexico – Orange is the New Black

New York – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

North Carolina – Scandal

North Dakota – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ohio – Scandal

Oklahoma – Orange is the New Black

Oregon – Portlandia

Pennsylvania – Shameless

Rhode Island – Peaky Blinders

South Carolina – Bloodline

South Dakota – Making a Murderer

Tennessee – Gilmore Girls

Texas – Narcos

Utah – Gilmore Girls

Vermont – New Girl

Virginia – House of Cards

Washington – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Washington DC – Scandal

West Virginia – American Horror Story

Wisconsin – Fuller House

Wyoming – iZombie

Photo Credit: High Speed Internet

[High Speed Internet]