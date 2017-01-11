The Most Streamed Shows On Netflix By State [VIDEO]

More than 33 million Americans spend hours binge-watching shows on Netflix, and now a map has revealed which series are the most popular in each of the 50 states.
The map was created by cross-referencing Netflix’s top 75 shows with Google Trends to determine which series was most likely to be streamed on devices in each state.
Check out the whole list of popular series by state:
Alabama – Bloodline
Alaska – Orange is the New Black
Arizona – Orange is the New Black
Arkansas – Scandal
California – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Colorado – House of Cards
Connecticut – Bloodline
Delaware – Shameless
Florida – Bloodline
Georgia – Scandal
Hawaii – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Idaho – Stranger Things
Illinois – Making a Murderer
Indiana – Parks and Recreation
Iowa – Scandal
Kansas – Jane the Virgin
Kentucky – The Walking Dead
Louisiana – Scandal
Maine – Nurse Jackie
Maryland – Scandal
Massachusetts – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Michigan – Orange is the New Black
Minnesota – Making a Murderer
Mississippi – Scandal
Missouri – Scandal
Montana – Peaky Blinders
Nebraska – Orange is the New Black
Nevada – Narcos
New Hampshire – Bloodline
New Jersey – Narcos
New Mexico – Orange is the New Black
New York – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
North Carolina – Scandal
North Dakota – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ohio – Scandal
Oklahoma – Orange is the New Black
Oregon – Portlandia
Pennsylvania – Shameless
Rhode Island – Peaky Blinders
South Carolina – Bloodline
South Dakota – Making a Murderer
Tennessee – Gilmore Girls
Texas – Narcos
Utah – Gilmore Girls
Vermont – New Girl
Virginia – House of Cards
Washington – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Washington DC – Scandal
West Virginia – American Horror Story
Wisconsin – Fuller House
Wyoming – iZombie
Photo Credit: High Speed Internet