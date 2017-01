You’ve heard the talk about tax increases as part of a possible state budget deal… but a local lawmaker promises that budget cuts will be part of the mix, too.

State Senator Andy Manar insists that after two years without a full budget, there isn’t a lot of “fat” left to cut from the budget.

But on the WMAY News Feed, he said the current Senate plan would make cuts to the Medicaid program and would reduce higher education expenses by streamlining the procurement process.