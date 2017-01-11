99th General Assembly Adjourns Without a Budget

It will go down as the only legislature in Illinois history… so far… to fail to enact a full-year budget. The 99th General Assembly officially ended Tuesday, with the unprecedented budget stalemate still dragging.

Lawmakers did approve a few last-minute bills before adjournment… including criminal justice reforms, a four-month extension of a business tax credit to encourage job creation and retention, and a requirement for schools and day cares to test drinking water for lead.

The 100th General Assembly will be sworn in Wednesday.