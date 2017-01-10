Man Receives Ticket For Warming Up Car In Driveway

Nick Taylor from Roseville, Michigan was handed a $128 ticket for letting his car warm up in his own driveway.

Taylor said he popped outside to warm up his car before work and was stunned when he came back to his car to find a ticket on the windshield.

He said: ‘I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it. Every person warms up their car. We live in Michigan!



The ticket was for leaving the keys in the ignition with the motor running and no one around. Which, unfortunately for Nick, is a law.

The Roseville Police Chief said: ‘We have five to ten cars stolen this way every winter. It’s dangerous, and of course it drives everyone’s insurance rates up. It drives our crime rates up.’



The Chief also said the police will not apologize and they are furious with the guy for posting his ticket on Facebook.

