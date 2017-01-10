Judge Orders Governor Rauner to Cooperate Into Email Investigation

A judge has ordered Governor Bruce Rauner to cooperate with an investigation into whether he and top staffers conducted state business on private emails.

WMAY’s watchdog partner, the Better Government Association, has been pushing to see emails between Rauner and top communications staffers on how to deal with media inquiries.

The governor’s office has resisted, saying the emails involve preliminary internal discussions, but the judge says she’ll review them to see if they constitute “official state business.”

The BGA has already won the release of hundreds of emails sent by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel through a private account.