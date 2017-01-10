Competing Rallies To Be Held Wednesday at UIS

It’s another sign of how strange things have gotten in Illinois state government. The routine swearing-in ceremony for the new legislature Wednesday has prompted competing rallies at the University of Illinois Springfield… where the ceremony will be held.

The Illinois Policy Institute will stage a protest on the campus against the expected selection of Mike Madigan for another term as House Speaker.

At around the same time, the Illinois Education Association and other groups will host a “Rally for Working Families” on the campus, expressing opposition to Governor Bruce Rauner’s agenda.

Both demonstrations are scheduled to begin around 10am.