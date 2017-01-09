US Senators Duckworth and Durbin Co-Sponsor Legislation Concerning Trump Foreign Business Ties

Illinois’s two Democratic U.S. Senators are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to divest himself of any potential financial conflicts of interest.

And they’re going one step further… Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are co-sponsors of legislation that would require Trump to sever ties with businesses that could be taking money from foreign interests.

Trump is expected to address his financial dealings at a news conference Wednesday morning… we plan live coverage here on News/Talk 94-Point-7 and 970 WMAY.