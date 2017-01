Governor Bruce Rauner says he’s willing to be as involved… or as uninvolved… as he needs to be as a possible budget deal is taking shape at the Capitol.

Rauner rejects the idea that he and House Speaker Mike Madigan have been “cut out” of the talks taking place among Illinois Senate leaders.

He says if lawmakers can come up with a truly balanced budget and pro-business reforms on their own, he’s fine with that.

But he’s still refusing to comment on specifics of the possible deal.