A Perfect Circle Are Coming To St. Louis on April 20

A Perfect Circle, the band helmed by Maynard James Keenan (Tool/Puscifer) and Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), return to St. Louis with an April 20 show at Chaifetz Arena.

The date is the first since the band’s 2011 tour and arrives with the news of the band’s return to the studio, working on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe.

A Perfect Circle is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

Tickets on-sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 11am local time at the box office, online at via THIS LINK or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

TUNE IN FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 TO WIN TICKETS ON A FREELOADING FRIDAY STARTING AT 6 AM!