Natural Gas Tax Among Proposed Springfield Tax Hikes

It’s one of the new city taxes Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is proposing… but he says maybe you won’t have to pay it.

Langfelder wants the city to assess a four-percent natural gas tax for the first time… something other comparably-sized Central Illinois cities already do. Langfelder says if the idea is approved, the tax will be assessed on Ameren… and it will be up to the utility to decide whether to pass the cost along to you.

The mayor’s draft budget also calls for a quarter-percent increase in the city sales tax (to a total of 8.75%), along with hikes in telecom and hotel-motel taxes.