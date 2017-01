This year will mark 15 years since Layne Staley’s death, but his iconic voice lives on every time someone plays Alice In Chains.

His voice is one-of-a-kind as well as hauntingly peaceful when they’re isolated from the rest of the song. Listen to both ‘Isolated Vocal Track’ videos for ‘Would’ and Rooster.

April 5 will mark the official 15 year anniversary of his passing.

Source: YouTube