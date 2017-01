More details could come out Monday on a possible deal to end the gridlock over the state budget.

Numerous reports say the bipartisan deal being worked out among Senate leaders could include up to $5 billion a year in tax increases… mostly from raising the state income tax to just under five-percent.

But even with those tax hikes, there would still likely need to be billions of dollars in spending cuts to balance the budget. And those cuts have not yet been spelled out.